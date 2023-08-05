WATCH: For a player of my calibre, it was important I got a sit down - Itumeleng Khune on Kaizer Chiefs future

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune feels the growing judgement of him and his teammates based on their pre-season performance is unjustified. Amakhosi are hard at work, putting their final touches on their preparations ahead of what is expected to be a daunting 2023/2024 campaign.

Khune and his teammates are in Durban ahead of their DStv Premiership opener against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off). The Naturena-based club heads into a fresh campaign under new leadership, having appointed Molefi Ntseki as the new coach.

Itumeleng Khune discusses talks surrounding his new role ahead of the season. #DSTVPREMIERSHIP #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/BYvjIKu4N7 pic.twitter.com/yvfQCCAgKA — Smiso Msomi (@ScribeSmiso) August 5, 2023 The Amakhosi also welcomed seven new signings in Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Tebogo Potsane, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro. Chiefs darted through the continent during their pre-season, playing Young Africans in Tanzania before jetting off to Botswana for a clash against Township Rollers, both of which ended in defeat.

The 36-year-old Khune believes their pre-season strategies went according to plan as the technical team looked to discover the right partnerships. “I think it’s only fair to say that the pre-season preparations have been going well, and we have plans of how we’re going to approach the season,” Khune said. “I hear people judging us based on the two matches we played in Tanzania and Botswana, and yes, we own the results in every match we play.

“But the coach was trying different combinations and different philosophies, and I think our pre-season ticked all the boxes in terms of what we had prepared for pre-season. “We are excited for the opening match against Chippa at our home away from home. We love being here because we are loved, so it’s very important for us to start with three points.” The veteran shot-stopper is settling quickly into his new role as he approaches what was said to be his final season in professional football, before taking up a coaching role at the club.

Khune’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, but the club extended his stay as a player by another year, while immersing him in his future duties off the field.

With the club seemingly ready to find his successor, Khune has welcomed being a ‘bit-part’ player in the upcoming season, and expressed his delight at how Chiefs carried out their decision. “Considering a player of my calibre and the fact that I’ve been at Chiefs all my life, so it was important that I got sit down. And that’s what the club did: they were honest and up front with me to say at my age, they are going to manage me,” he said. “I won’t play all the matches this season, but when they need me, I should be ready, and I don’t mind because they gave me my respect, and I’m happy with my role.”