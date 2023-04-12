WATCH: Former Orlando Pirates star Happy Jele ready for battle as Royal AM prepare for Kaizer Chiefs Nedbank Cup challenge

Johannesburg - Former Orlando Pirates star, now in the colours of Royal AM, Happy Jele has revealed that he is ready for war against long-time rivals Kaizer Chiefs as the two teams gear up for a tough Nedbank Cup encounter. Thwihli Thwahla will host Chiefs under hostile conditions at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday in a hugely-anticipated quarter-final clash of the only remaining Cup competition this season.

The 36-year-old played his first 90 minutes in the colours of Royal AM last Sunday against Stellenbosch FC, and now feels ready to take on the most gruelling of challenges against Chiefs. Jele, who featured in 29 Soweto derbies against Chiefs during his time with Pirates has said he and his team are ready for what they expect to be a highly-competitive match. “I've been training so well with the team for the past two months and now they've given me a chance to play and even the friendlies I was doing well, so I'm looking forward to playing (against Chiefs) if the technical team gives me the opportunity to,” said Jele.

“It's going be a big game, a Cup game and we're playing against Kaizer Chiefs. They've been doing well so far, but it's a Cup game so one must die and we’re looking forward to playing them.” The experienced defender last played an official match in May last year, but was handed a lifeline by Royal AM when he joined them in January after being released by Pirates. And after contributing to victory over Stellenbosch, Jele expressed his gratitude towards the Royal AM ownership for having faith in him and feels he can help the club going forward.

“I’ve been away from football for such a long time and me just to come here and play. Firstly, I’d like to thank the President (Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize) and the technical team for believing in me and just to be able to come back and play again, is for me just the greatest thing and I’m here to help the team,” he said. Jele is among one of the most successful players in the Premiership, having been a part of the famous Pirates 2010-11 and 2011-12 treble winning teams and has also won the Nedbank Cup three times, and can be an influential figure who might be a catalyst for immediate success at Royal AM. @ScribeSmiso