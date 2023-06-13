WATCH: George Maluleka opens up about about AmaZulu’s torrid season

Durban — Amazulu have dominated headlines in recent weeks following a disappointing season that has led to major internal changes at the club. The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit have already announced the departure of a few of their players and also confirmed that a total of 11 players would depart in the close season.

One of the most senior members of the squad, George Maluleka has opened up about Usuthu’s campaign, one that saw them finish just three points above the relegation zone. The 34-year-old midfielder revealed that although they don't intentionally perform badly, conversations in the change-room are that of debt as the players feel indebted to the club’s fans after failing to live up to the team’s much talked about potential. “I'm going be honest in saying no football player steps onto the pitch with the mentality of wanting to lose a game, but obviously there's a lot of dynamics going on in the club and people have seen this but it goes deeper,” Maluleka told IOL Sport.

“We know we owe a lot to the supporters of this club and how lucky are we to be able to redeem ourselves next season.” Maluleka believes he and his teammates still possess the quality required to perform for the club and meet the supporters’ expectations even with all the expected departures and arrivals at the club. “If we start playing well then it will bring the supporters back to the stadiums and with the team we had, there was a lot of potential so we'll see with the changes when they announce but I still believe we have a lot to offer,” he said.

AmaZulu concluded the season in an underwhelming 12th position on the Premiership standings, a huge drop-off from a side that finished in the top half last season and second in the 2020-21 season. The club’s hierarchy have not remained silent on their intentions to halt what seems like a downward spiral for a team that competed in the Caf Champions League not so long ago. The dissatisfaction in results has seen the club swap one coach after another in recent times as they continue their search for a long-term successor.