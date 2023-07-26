WATCH: Glitz and Glam as Kaizer Chiefs launch their 2023/2024 kits

It was all glitz and glam as Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their kits for the 2023/2024 season on Tuesday night. Amakhosi hosted an exclusive event at The Galleria in Sandton, with some of the club’s heroes from the past invited alongside current players and media personnel.

Following their separation with Nike after a 22-year partnership, The Glamour Boys recently reunited with apparel powerhouse Kappa in what had been dream pairing dating back to the 1980s. The club’s Marketing Director Jessica Motaung expressed her excitement at revealing the Chief’s next fit in coordination with Kappa.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new jerseys in conjunction with Kappa. These designs epitomise our brand identity and the loyalty of our supporters. We believe that these kits will not only inspire our players on the field, but also resonate with the Amakhosi faithful in a profound way,” said Motaung. Ricky Joseph, Director and Head of Kappa South Africa also revealed the sportswear brand’s reconnecting with the ‘Cup Kings’ of South Africa following a nearly three-decade separation.

“After almost 30 years of being apart from each other, we are once again truly delighted to be associated with Kaizer Chiefs; an iconic football club with a legendary status in Africa,’ he said. He further added: “The launch of these distinctive jerseys marks an exciting new chapter for Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa. Our renewed collaboration aims to push the boundaries of design and performance, creating jerseys that truly integrate the Club's heritage and aspirations with Kappa’s innovation and style when it comes to sports and leisure wear,” he adds.

Paying tribute to our Past….

Embracing our Future!!



It’s fresh, it’s funky, it’s quintessentially Kaizer Chiefs & Kappa!!



A new era begins with a sensational new Home Jersey for the 2023 / 2024 Premier Soccer League season.



We know you are going to love it as much as we do!!… pic.twitter.com/TCsEZPLfNa — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 25, 2023 Chiefs are expected to don their new kit for the first time when they open their league campaign against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The merchandise which includes a specially designed jersey for women will be available for purchase at leading sporting and retail stores countrywide, including Kappa stores, as well as from Kaizer Chiefs Retail at the Village in Naturena, and online from Wednesday.