WATCH: Golden Arrows let fly with late strike to condemn Kaizer Chiefs to unwanted hat-trick

Cape Town - Hosts Golden Arrows snatched a late 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership clash match at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Wednesday afternoon. It was a credit to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that the match took place after a ruling by Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim that the match had to be rescheduled. The match was scheduled for December, but Chiefs were unable to field a team after a massive Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, the PSL have challenged the arbitrator's ruling. The matter will come before the Gauteng High Court after PSL appealed the arbitration ruling and the two parties will have their day in court on May 10. If Chiefs win the case, today's result will stand. If PSL wins, Chiefs will be guilty of defaulting and Arrows will be awarded a 3-0 win. The outcome meant Chiefs were unable to avoid an unwanted record of being beaten twice by three clubs in a Premiership season. Arrows defeated Chiefs 1-0 in their first-round meeting and after this 2-1 win, Arrows became the third club to land the double in the current season. This season Royal AM and Stellenbosch FC have already defeated Chiefs twice in Premiership matches this season.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent from the outset but Chiefs' showed the greater firepower as their high press forced Arrows onto a defensive role. For the second successive match, Chiefs opted to start with the once-famous 'CBD’ comprising the attacking trio of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. Behind them, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Reeve Frosler were added to the run-on XI and they provided a midfield spark earlier on. Once Arrows absorbed the early pressure, they started gaining the upper hand and managed to enjoy a possession advantage for the rest of the half although they failed to exploit their good fortune.

Story continues below Advertisment

Arrows were turned over deep inside the opposition half in the 16th minute, and they paid the price when Chiefs counter-attack with telling effect. Late drama in Durban as Michael Gumede scores the winner for Arrows, handing Chiefs their 𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙝![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙙 𝙨![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙜![CDATA[]]>𝙝![CDATA[]]>𝙩 𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙨![CDATA[]]>𝙨 in the #DStvPrem 🟩 pic.twitter.com/c59oJ5f8Qy — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 27, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

A feed from deep to Castro saw the Colombian race away down the right flank until he made his way into the penalty area where he was checked by two defenders. Once he captured their attention, he slipped the ball between them and Billiat ran in to rifle the ball into the net (1-0). Arrows turned to their bench 10 minutes from halftime and brought on Siboniso Conco to replace the right-back Sbonelo Cele. Despite a superior 52% possession, Arrows had one shot on goal by the time the first half ended. After the break, it was all Chiefs as Dolly and Billiat tormented the Arrows defence. Billiat came close to scoring in the opening 15 minutes of second-half play, but Arrows' defence came away unscathed during this phase.

Story continues below Advertisment

Against the run of play, Arrows equalised just ahead of the hour mark. A pass by Chiefs left-back Njabulo Ngcobo was intercepted by substitute Conco and he raced in to slip the ball past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen (1-1).