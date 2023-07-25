WATCH: Grant Margeman excited by a fresh start at SuperSport United

Midfielder Grant Margeman is excited about the prospect of a fresh start at a new club following his fruitless stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. The 25-year-old recently put pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract with SuperSport United, returning to the club after a successful loan stint last season.

In the colours of Matsatsantsa, Margeman rediscovered the kind of form that saw him earn a move from Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) to the Brazilians back in 2020. During his stint with Sundowns, he was sent on loan to Swallows FC for the 2021/2022 campaign and was again shipped out to Matsatsantsa last year. Margeman has now revealed his joy at being able to start on a clean slate without the worries of jumping from change room to change room.

“As a player, you don't want to go on loan and keep changing clubs, so I made the decision to make this a permanent move and I think at this stage (of my career), it's the right move. Now I just have to work hard and repay the club (SuperSport) for making it possible,” he told the media. “I think now that I'm stable at a club, it gives me more comfort that I'll be here for the next three seasons and as soon as any player gets comfortable that's when they want to express themselves and want to give more for the team.” The Cape Town-born player also forced himself back into the national team picture with a string of impressive showing under the tutelage of head coach Gavin Hunt.

Margeman was named in Hugo Broos’ 35-member preliminary squad for the crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March. The former national under-20 and under-23 midfield general has placed cementing a regular place in the Bafana squad as one of his main objectives ahead of the new season. “It's always good to represent the national team and I got two call-ups last season and missed the last camp through injury but for me it's one of the goals that I look forward to, being part of the national team,” he expressed.

“Now when the league starts, I want to continue from last season and push myself so I can keep better standards so when the coach announces his squad, I'm there with him.” SuperSport will return to the CAF Confederation Cup action this season while they also look to better their third-place finish from last season. Matsatsantsa kick off their DStv Premiership campaign against Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.