He was let go unceremoniously by Kaizer Chiefs, but now Hendrick ‘Pule’ Ekstein is travelling the world. The 28-year-old, instead of staying in the South African Premiership, has landed a two-year deal at Sabah FC in Azerbaijan.

Ekstein, who was surprisingly not offered a new deal by the Amakhosi after his contract was due to end in June, was unveiled as a Sabah player in a video on Friday.

Ekstein was reportedly in talks with Cape Town City about a move to Benni McCarthy’s team following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs in April.

But he has opted to go overseas, and will hope to emulate his countryman Dino Ndlovu.

The Bafana Bafana striker Ndlovu featured for Qarabag FC in the Uefa Champions League last season, which has resulted in him securing a big contract with Zhejiang Greentown in China.

