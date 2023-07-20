WATCH: ‘I want to be part of a team that believes in me,’ says Lesedi Kapinga after Sundowns exit

Lesedi Kapinga, who recently became a free agent, has reflected on his unsuccessful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. The 28-year-old midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Chloorkop-based with a further option to extend by another two seasons.

However, the Limpopo-born footballer did not enjoy the best of times at the Brazilians and was often restricted to the sidelines and infrequently came off the bench. The club elected to not extend his stay at the end of his three-year contract and he has now become available for nothing. Speaking to the media during his time with Bafana Bafana recently, Kapinga opened up about his feelings towards his three-year stint at Sundowns, and highlighted some of the lessons he'd learnt.

“Mentally, I think it got me in a good space because I have learnt a lot. So I wouldn’t say that it’s a bad thing because maybe I had to go through such a thing for me to be stronger as a player and for me to grow as a human. So I’ll just take it as a lesson.,” he expressed. During his time with Sundowns, Kapinga made just 39 appearances under the coaching trio of Manqoba Mnqgithi, Steve Kompela and Rhulani Mokwena. The former Black Leopards man revealed that not much came his way in terms of communication as to why he was left out, but also expressed that it did not bother him much because he understood that the Brazilians might just not be where he would shine the brightest.

“I just feel like sometimes it’s good to not know a lot of things about it because if Sundowns worked out for other players it doesn’t mean it’s going to work for me, so I just have to focus on my career,” he said. Kapinga featured in four of the five matches Bafana played at the recently concluded Cosafa Cup and showed flashes of his brilliant best, although visibly lacking in match fitness. He expressed his gratitude at being able to form part of a team that believes in his abilities and also be a part of a different environment. He also revealed what would be his next preferred destination in terms of environment.

“It gave me belief that I could still do more as a player so I needed to be here in camp with the guys,” he said. He then added: “For me, I just want to be a part of a team that believes in me and a place where I can play more.” @ScribeSmiso