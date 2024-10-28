WATCH: Introducing financial fair play would help improve the PSL, says Gavin Hunt

He believed that reigning league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won seven consecutive league titles, were buying all the best talent available in the country because of the the club’s deep pockets. Financial fair play is a set of regulations which were introduced by Uefa to ensure that professional football clubs do not spend more money than they generate to improve their chances of success. The regulations do not apply to South Africa, meaning that clubs with the most financial resources in the PSL can spend as much as they wish in the transfer market.

“Absolutely, absolutely and I think we would have a better league. Listen, it will never happen because, I don’t have to tell you why. “But it will never happen. But if it did, I think we would a have a much better league, it will be an exciting league and I think you will have better national team as well,” Hunt said. Hunt added that the regulation would allow more talented footballers more opportunity to play.

“Because they will be a lot players that will play more football. I watched like week Bafana play, Aubaas [Bathusi] has hardly played any football, but he goes to the national team camp and he played two games and he was really good. “But obviously at Sundowns you’ve got so much competition it’s difficult for the boy to get in the team. “But a guy like that playing on a regular basis at another like would be fantastic and I think the national team would be benefit if we had financial fair play”.