WATCH: Irate Benni McCarthy blasts AmaZulu players after ’frustrating’ performance against Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - Irate AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy blasted the performance of his team following their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Wednesday. Usuthu created more scoring opportunities but a failure to convert their chances led to them claiming one point instead of three. Had they taken their chances better, they would have equalized earlier than late in the second half when substitute Bongi Ntuli cancelled out Keagan Buchanan’s first-half own goal.

AmaZulu also had a one-man advantage for 25 minutes of the second half after Chiefs’ Cole Alexander was shown his marching orders in the 60th minute before Usuthu’s Samkelo Mgwazela also was sent off later in the game. “It was very frustrating and there’s not much we could do. This is becoming ridiculous. We respect the spaces very well and we manage the game well but still get absolutely nothing. We don’t look like a team that will create and win the game because we are passive and concede the softest goals which leave us chasing the game,” said McCarthy. “Very frustrating. It’s becoming ridiculous.”



😬 Benni McCarthy was not impressed with his team’s performance in the #DStvPrem clash against Chiefs. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 24, 2021 Winning games has clearly been a problem for AmaZulu this season. They have so far won just three out of their 12 league games this term. The draw against Chiefs also means that they have won just one out of their last six games in all competitions and drawn their last two consecutive games.

“We threw three points away against Stellenbosch and now Chiefs. It was our game and we had a man up but still looked like we were nowhere and created nothing. Fortunately, we ended up getting a goal so we will take a point,” said McCarthy. The AmaZulu boss also indicated that his team will need to rope in new players soon if they want to turn around their fortunes. “We have to keep working and hopefully the club decides that the team can do with a bit of a reshuffle because we need new faces in the team. At this rate, we will keep having these performances in these kinds of games. We will keep picking up one point and we will become the new Swallows,” added McCarthy.