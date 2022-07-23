WATCH: Is former Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker auditioning for a new club?

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs man Bernard Parker was amongst a host of players released by the Naturena-based club at the end of last season, however, it appears he might not be ready to hang up his boots just yet. The 36-year-old former Bafana Bafana forward was rumoured to be on his way into a coaching position following his acquisition of his coaching badge while still with Amakhosi, but those have since died down and Parker appears to be ready for more time between the white lines.

💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 pic.twitter.com/aleUUA2Ppn — Bernard Parker (@BernardParker) July 22, 2022 In the video, 'Die Hond' is seen being put through his paces at a stadium in his hometown of Boksburg, an obstacle course he seems to be clearing with ease and might attract potential suitors for the veteran.

Parker plied his trade abroad between 2009 and 2011 in the colours of Redstar Belgrade in Serbia, FC Twenty in the Dutch Eredivisie and also at Greece's Panserraikos before making a huge return to South African shores to don the gold and black of Soweto giants Chiefs. During his time at the Naturena based club he made a total of 363 appearances managing 60 goals and 40 assists on his way to winning two Premier Soccer League titles, a Nedbank Cup and one MTN8 trophy in his 11-year stay at the club. A man of Parker's experience and street smart persona could prove handy to a number of teams in the DStv Premiership, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were to turn up in different colours sooner than we expect.

