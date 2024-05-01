Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says his side will not change anything for their DStv Premiership clash, against runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Thursday. Sundowns lead the standings by 13 points on 59 points after 23 matches, and have two games in hand over Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs, despite a win in their previous game which was their first in five matches, occupy eighth on the log with 33 points from 25 fixtures. Paying no attention to the apparent gulf in class between the sides on paper, Msimango insisted his side would not be intimidated by Sundowns who are hurtling towards their seventh league title in a row.

‘Nothing changes “I’m not really sure about them dominating possession but we’ll see on Thursday of course. But nothing really changes in terms of how we prepare for a game,” said Msimango. “We have an analysis team that goes through a lot of hours of video to try an prepare us from an approach perspective. “We know how Sundowns play, and we’ll prepare for them accordingly. But I think from an effort perspective, and a mentality perspective nothing will change.”

Msimango also believed that his side’s poor run of results would mean little for their clash against The Brazilians. “We believe we’re a good, very competitive team even though people may start pointing out the fact that we lost three games on the trot. To us, it doesn’t matter. It’s part of being a professional athlete and player. You go through slumps like that, but it’s how you pick yourself up. “I think a game like Sundowns is another opportunity to showcase how good a team we are. We want to try and make it as competitive as possible.”

Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson, meanwhile, explained why he believed Colombian Jasond Gonzalez is still a good player despite the news that the striker will be moving on from the AmaKhosi at the end of the season.

‘Not enough time’ “He is a quality player. My problem is that I’ve been here too short a time to get results all the time,” said Johnson. “Some players, especially South Americans - I’ve worked with them before - take a little bit longer than others to get to know the feel of the PSL and South African football.” Johnson went on to say that Gonzalez simply needed more time to learn the Chiefs’ style of play.