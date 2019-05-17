Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule produced a magnificent left-footed rocket against Polokwane City. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United fans will be holding thumbs that one of their stars walk away with the Premiership Goal of the Season at the PSL Awards on Sunday night. The PSL announced a short-list of three nominees from the original nine, which were the goals of the month from throughout the league season.

Voting closed at noon on Friday after a week where fans could choose their favourites, and now it has become a three-man shoot-out.

Khama Billiat’s thunderous strike from outside the box for Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport United made the cut, while Teboho Mokoena’s unbelievable long-range curler against Golden Arrows was included as well.

Finally, Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates produced a magnificent left-footed rocket against Polokwane City.

The winner will be named at the PSL Awards function at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday night.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook