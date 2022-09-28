WATCH: It’s not only about this one - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane ahead of MTN8 semi

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane says they want to win the MTN8 at all costs, but they won't forget their plan to establish the identity of the team. Chiefs are currently enduring a seven-year trophy drought and are in a rebuilding phase, appointing club legend Zwane as their coach.

That phase didn't get off to an ideal start in the league, though, as they’ve only amassed 11 points from a possible 24 – after three wins, two draws and three losses. But they’ll put their league form on hold on Sunday as they’ll focus on the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals as they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

The MTN8 is won over four matches, and Chiefs are three matches away from the crown after beating Stellenbosch away from home in the quarter-finals. So, with form counting for nothing in knockout games, will Chiefs grind for wins or will they continue to work on finding their identity in the MTN8?

“I know how important it is for us to go all the way to the final, and make sure that we win the cup,” Zwane said ahead of their clash against Usuthu. “But we are not going to lose what we are trying to achieve. We must find the balance first of how we want to win cups. It’s not only about this one. “It’s about the club's future also. We are trying to strike the balance: not only thinking about putting everything in this game and end up losing ourselves.

“Once we do that, what will happen when we don’t win? We’ve got to think about the club’s future as well. But there’s no doubt that we want to win it.” Chiefs have already hosted Usuthu to a 0-0 draw in the league this season, a match that they were unfortunate not to win as they played well and missed a penalty. But Zwane is confident that they can turn around their fortunes in the Wafa Wafa Cup, even though the semis will be played over two legs.

“We obviously want to win the game, although it won’t be an easy one. Cup games are obviously different to league games in the end,” Zwane explained. “In the game we played against them, they were satisfied with the draw. But in this one, they’ll have to come out guns blazing and make sure they score.” @Mihlalibaleka