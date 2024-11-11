WATCH: Junior Khanye predicts Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates to league title by 10 points

Despite Orlando Pirates sitting pretty at the top of the Betway Premiership, former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye has backed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch another league title. Sundowns have become the dominant force in South African football in recent years, claiming seven consecutive league titles, while the Buccaneers have finished second twice in a row.

However, the Soweto giants have had a great start to the new season and are currently first in the league with 21 points from their seven games. The Tshwane giants, on the other hand, are second with 18 points, with their loss coming at the hands of Polokwane City. It is a stark contrast to last season where they almost won the title unbeaten.

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 11, 2024 Both teams have qualified for the CAF Champions League group stages and are set to endure gruelling schedules as the season progresses. Outspoken Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has already pointed out the importance of having squad depth, stating it could become a factor in who walks away with the title.

Mngqithi has also started to rotate his squad around giving fringe players a chance to play, an indication that he wants his charges in peak physical condition as they seek loo defend their crown. Speaking to iDiskiTV, Khanye backed Masandawana to win the title stating that Sundowns’ experience of playing on the continent will push them over the line. “Because Manqoba is coaching experienced players who have champions league experience, national team experience, so for me I give the upper hand to him,” Khanye said.

Khanye added that the Soweto giants will lose twice against Brazilians this season, adding that they will win the league by 10 points. “First home and away Pirates is going to lose against Sundowns. Mindset will play a huge role and the experience of playing champions league for a couple of years, winning the league and the quality to players will play a huge role. “They have competition in each position individually they have Lucas (Ribeiro), Siyabonga (Mabhena) even though he is not playing.