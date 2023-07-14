Royal AM midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has admitted that the ongoing saga regarding the club's transfer ban has left players with great uncertainty ahead of the new season.

Thwihli Thwahla is currently embroiled in an ongoing battle with former striker Samir Nurkovoc over unpaid salaries during his controversial stay at the club last campaign. The Serbia-born footballer joined the Pietermaritzburg-based club on a free transfer after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs ended at the beginning of last season. However, Nurkovic did not make a single official appearance for the club. He indicated he was suffering with an illness and went into recovery, but his brief absence prompted the club to cut off payments to the player.

The player’s lawyer Davor Lazic lodged an official case with FIFA, alleging Royal AM failed to honour the player’s contract after dismissing him in October without paying him his salary. As first reported by the SABC, the world football governing body instructed the South African Football Association (Safa) to implement a transfer sanction on Royal AM until an amount of R12-million owed to striker Nurkovic has been settled. However, recent developments have seen the ban suspended pending further investigation after the club appealed the initial decision.

The ongoing conflict between the two parties has thrown unwanted trouble in the way of Thwihli Thwahla’s pre-season preparations. One of the senior members of the Royal AM dressing room Kabelo Mahlasela, has revealed the player's feelings on the matter. The 32-year-old said that although he remains unshaken, the players are in the dark about the possible outcomes and rely on the news for updates.

“In terms of the ban, I wouldn't comment more on that because I'm not quite sure what's happening, there's a lot of statements that are coming out so even us as players, we are confused at the moment,” he told IOL Sport. “My job as a senior player has always been difficult since I arrived at the club, I've always been a part of the leadership but I just wasn't exposed but the responsibilities are always there … whether you are old or new, but I am ready for whatever the future brings.” The club struggled to juggle continental football with their domestic affairs last season resulting in an 11th-place finish on the DStv premiership standings.