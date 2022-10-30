WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane in seventh heaven after Soweto Derby triumph

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said that his team’s “plan worked very well” following their 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Yusuf Maart’s 74th minute strike was the only goal of the game as Chiefs claimed a narrow win.

“We had to come up with a plan. We gave them space on the outside rather than allowing them to come from the middle. They have dangerous players. The guys executed the plan perfectly,” said Zwane. “We had two clear-cut chances that we should have buried from a dead ball situation. We started slow like we usually do which was worrying as I tried to lift the boys up. They responded positively,” said Zwane.

Arthur Zwane, coach of @KaizerChiefs, gives his thoughts after their 1-0 victory over @orlandopirates in the #SowetoDerby@IOLsport pic.twitter.com/5GQ9yolNt2 — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) October 29, 2022 The win was the first positive league result for the Amakhosi in three games. It left them in third place and seven points adrift of first place Sundowns, having played a game more. Zwane paid tribute to Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo and scorer Maart. Ngcobo was one of the star performers for Chiefs in midfield.

“We decided to bring him in because we knew he could operate behind and force them wide when we defend, especially when they play Monnapule Saleng because he is a left footed player. “The goal was special for us. Yusuf was in his first derby and it is also my first derby as coach. To win the derby with a special goal shows the tactical awareness of the player. He took his chance and credit to him. The rest of the guys put in a great shift,” said Zwane. @eshlinv

