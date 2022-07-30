WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs fans sing with hope ahead of new season

Johannesburg - The clouds looked threatening for the better part of the afternoon, only for them to start opening up when the visionary who made the day a possibility took the stage. There wouldn’t have been a Kaizer Chiefs opening day at the FNB Stadium yesterday weren’t it for Kaizer Motaung, the founder of the biggest club in the land.

So that the blessings from the heavens started to shower upon the handful of supporters that had graced the family day the time Motaung started speaking was only befitting. Chiefs are looking to reclaim the glory days in South African football following a seven-year drought. A project that started by appointing Arthur Zwane as the new coach. @KaizerChiefs sporting director @kaizerm_jr leading the team and suppers in song, singing “Liyeza iKhosi”!@IOLsport @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/gxNxmsMDs1 — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 30, 2022 The club legend’s appointment was backed by a signing spree during this winter ahead of the new season, with a host of youngsters added to the squad.

However, Chiefs knew that they’d have to go into the new season with the backing of their supporters who had stood beside the club through thick and thin. So, in Chiefs' aid to call on the supporters to back the Glamour Boys as they go in search of glory, they called a family day at the FNB yesterday. Young and old Chiefs’ faithful, although not to the expected capacity, graced the event, wearing the gold and black regalia of their beloved Amakhosi.

The day went according to plan, with the entire squad, led by the technical team of Zwane, present to rub shoulders and mingle with their fans. ❤️✌️ https://t.co/XxoZ3Jo0KK — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 30, 2022 It was a euphoric day that was filled with surreal feelings. It had been more than two years since the fans got to mingle with the fans, following the outbreak of Covid-19. As Chiefs’ players and technical team were introduced on the podium, they were met with a round of applause from the blissful supporters.

Zwane who’s responsible for embodying his name Jabulani, which means ‘Be Happy’, addressed the gathering crowd with the song ‘Masibe Happy Makhosi’. That didn’t need further translation especially with everyone knowing that it had been seven years since the club won a silverware. Zwane, who has been at the club for more than 22 years, knows the club’s culture like the back of his hand. And it’s up to him to reclaim the glory days.

Dr. Kaizer Motaung #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/cwJHL6TlkF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 30, 2022 The club has backed him with signing youngstars, including Ashley Du Preez, Zitha Kwinika, Kamohelo Mahlatsi who are in their early 20s. Mduduzi Shabalala, 18, has also been promoted from the reserves ahead of the new season, following in the footsteps of players such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. But the day, which had been clearly approved by the heavens, belonged to Motaung, the man who founded the team 52 years ago at just 25 years of age.