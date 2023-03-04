Durban - Kaizer Chiefs made it back-to-back victories when they beat 10-men Richards Bay FC 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Amakhosi kept their CAF Champions league qualification hopes alive as they did enough to edge a lacklustre Natal Rich Boys side.

Siyabonga Ngezana continued his rich vein of form and contributed in the unfamiliar part of the pitch with what turned out to be the winning goal for Chiefs. 🎯 Mduduzi Shabalala whips it in!

💥 Siyabonga Ngezana heads it home!



Kaizer Chiefs take the lead against Richard's Bay 🆙 | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/xC7qhhZn6x — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2023

The towering centre-back leapt above the Richards Bay defence to get on the end of a delightful Mduduzi Shabalala delivery to give Chiefs a flying start. An Amakhosi side - still riding high from their Soweto Derby victory over Orlando Pirates in their last outing - had to quickly bring themselves down in time to face a tricky Natal Rich Boyz. Chiefs hea coach Arthur Zwane was forced to reconfigure his attacking line and possible playing patterns as he missed the pacey Ashley Du Preez and introduced the bulky figure of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The hosts approached this match with their confidence levels low after a horrendous four-game losing streak. The Richard’s Bay technical team fielded an attacking looking line-up as they looked to upset the odds against Chiefs, with Somila Ntsundwana, Sanele Barns and Yanela Mbutuma leading the line. Things quickly unravelled for the less fancied hosts as they conceded an early goal and were reduced to ten men, a surprising howler from goalkeeper Salim Magoola getting him his marching orders.

The Glamour Boys dominated the proceedings and they kept the hosts at bay, restricting them to no goal attempts and just 40% of the ball possession - total dominance by Zwane’s men. CAF competition aspirations were on the line for Chiefs, as the pressure of keeping up with SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, who emphatically beat Swallows on Friday, increases. With the victory, Chiefs moved to within two points of second-placed Matsatsantsa and level with their eternal rivals Pirates.

Salim Magoola sees red for handling the ball outside the box 🟥



Richards Bay will play the remainder of the match with 10-men | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/rZf5kzCf1J — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2023 The demands on the squad and over-exertion of high-level performances in the first round appear to be taking their toll on the bodies of the Natal Rich Boys, as they struggled to spark themselves into life to hand Chiefs any troubles in the match.