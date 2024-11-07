WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey explains what’s been holding the club back in recent years

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey has shared his opinion on what could be behind Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the Betway Premiership in recent years. The mighty Amakhosi, once the dominant force in South African football, have not won any major silverware in almost decade.

The Soweto giants also had their worst league campaign last season, finishing in a disappointing 10th place. The club has since appointed Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi to help turn things around. However, progress has been slow and he has urged the club’s loyal supporters to be patient as he attempts to steer the ship. In an interview with Soccer Beat Podcast on YouTube, Tovey, who played for the Phefeni Glamour Boys in the 1990s, expressed his belief that the club currently does not possess the same calibre of players as Sundowns.

Club Statement



Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to all our stakeholders, sponsors, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South African Football Association (SAFA), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZMgBFyPK — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 5, 2024 “There’s two aspect that I think are really important. Number one; the club has become a professional set-up. It’s gone from a successful playing club to an extremely successful marketing and media, and that whole situation around the club.

“But at the end of the day, you’re going to need football players that play the game and you need the product on the field and I think they have just let themselves down in that regard. “They have not had the calibre of players that maybe the likes of a Sundowns have bought,” Tovey said. The former Bafana captain also stated that some of the players signed by the club were unaware of its history.