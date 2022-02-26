WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs overcome power failure, dodgy offside calls to take fizz out of Baroka

Durban - Khama Billiat scored in the 94th minute for Kaizer Chiefs to help his team earn 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night. Billiat spared Chiefs’ blushes when he pounced on an error in the Baroka box in the 94th minute.

The former ex-Zimbabwe international got on the end of a tricky Sabelo Radebe cross that bamboozled the Baroka defence, before firing past the Baroka goalkeeper from a tight angle. Amakhosi brought in livewire Kearyn Baccus into the starting line-up, as the Durban-born midfielder made just his second start of the season with Coach Stuart Baxter seemingly looking for for more creativity in the fina third.. Baroka mentor, Kgoloko Thobejane made two changes to the side that slumped to an embarrassing defeat against Sekhukhune last time out, wigth Evidence Makgopa starting upfront and looking to grab a much needed goal for his confidence.

Bakgakga came close to snatching an early goal in the 11th minute after exciting youngster Ntiyiso Bombi was played through on goal. Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, who has quickly established himself as the No 1 at Chiefs, did well to stay upright long enough before making a brilliant low diving save to deny Bombi. Chiefs dominated the majority of the possession. Phathutshedzo Nange and Baccus combined well in midfield in the absence of skipper Bernard Parker.

A brief stoppage in the 37th minute due to failure of the stadium’s floodlights did very little to affect the game’s flow, with Baroka defending resiliently and Chiefs probing and looking for a breakthrough. Baxter would’ve been justifiably frustrated with the officiating in the opening period as three wonderful opportunities to find the breakthrough were halted by horrible offside calls. Chiefs almost found their first goal of 2022 with an unorthodox ‘route-one’ pass over the defence of Baroka in the 56th minute

Khama Billiat ran through on goal after a Peterson long ball, the speedy winger did well to beat the on-rushing Masuluke, but Denwin Farmer got back in to clear Billiat’s trickling effort. Khama Billiat finds the back of the net deep in added time, Amakhosi take all three points and go second ahead of Pirates on the #DStvPrem standings.



FT: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/5kLvkRAkkH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2022

Baroka’s stubbornness and resilience was almost rewarded when a rare set-piece hit the post of Chiefs’ goal. Makgopa got on the end of a delightful Sekela Sithole delivery in the penalty area, after dodging his marker he guided his header onto the post before the Chiefs defence cleared the danger. Billiat then had the last say in the match when he slotted the winner to hand Chiefs three very important point.