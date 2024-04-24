Former AmaKhosi dribbler Junior Khanye believes the current players at Kaizer Chiefs’ disposal are simply not good enough, as the Soweto Giants continue to flounder in the DStv Premiership. The knives are out for Chiefs after yet another loss in the league, this time to Richards Bay over the weekend.

Chiefs currently have 30 points and are 10th on the Premiership log, just four points above Moroka Swallows who are 14th and third from bottom in the table. The defeat to Richards Bay extended Chiefs’ winless streak in the league to five matches which dates back to March 5 when they picked up their last victory.

‘Deep problems’ “There are deep problems at Kaizer Chiefs. Deep problems,” Khanye said on iDiski TV. “They might think Cavin Johnson is the problem but he is not. Yes, I don’t agree with some of Cavin’s tactical decisions but he is not the only problem at Chiefs. These players are average. “You can get Pitso Mosimane to coach these players and he would need to get rid of at least 13 players here. The problems at this club are deep.”

Khanye went on to criticise the scouting process of Chiefs. “The best clubs in the world have good scouting. Getting players who suit the style and culture of the club. Kaizer Chiefs don’t have a good scouting department. That’s why they sign low-class players like Christian Saile who has played in lower leagues in Zambia. They don’t do proper assessments. “Chiefs can change the coach but they still need to change a lot of things there – their development structure, their scouting department, the management! There is a lot of work that needs to be done at Chiefs.