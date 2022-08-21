WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs still a big team, insists Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler

Cape Town — Eric Tinkler has always believed his Cape Town City charges are a team that relish facing the "big teams" from Johannesburg. Well, there are few bigger than Kaizer Chiefs who are the venerable visitors to the Mother City's former World Cup venue in Green Point on Tuesday night.

There is a discussion to be had that the Amakhosi are no longer the mighty force of yesteryear when legends such as Doctor Khumalo, John "Shoes" Moshoeu and Ace Khuse thrilled the masses in the stands with their wizadary in midfield, with Chiefs having last lifted the league trophy back in 2014/15. Furthermore, City were runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns last season while Chiefs were three places further adrift in fifth. Tinkler, however, believes that the famed gold and black jersey has lost none of its aura.

"That gold jersey does give you a little bit more confidence and belief as a player. So, its the same for us when we see the gold jersey it gives us more motivation (to do well). I don't think that's changed. They still have 'big team' status," Tinkler said. "Kaizer Chiefs draws massive crowds. That's what you want to be playing in front of. That's extra motivation. You have to come out and compete on the day. That's the most important factor and stick to what you're been doing." For City, the eagerly-anticipated clash on Tuesday evening has even extra significance though. Tinkler's charges are still searching for their first victory of the new season, despite having played five matches already.

This is in contrast to Chiefs, who bounced back from their 4-0 mauling by Sundowns last week at Loftus Versveld, with a 1-0 victory over the in-form newcomers Richards Bay over the weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. City have shown improvement over their last two matches with successive draws against Maritzburg United (0-0) and Stellenbosch FC (1-1) in the iKapa derby over the weekend. Tinkler therefore believes that the Citizens remain a class outfit and the much-needed three points will come sooner rather than later.

"A win is what we desperately need," Tinkler admitted. "But I am not panicking. I am not going to put my players into panic mode. We go into the Chiefs game looking for a positive result, which is a win. And that is what we need right now, is a win. "If you go into those games, saying, 'it's a must win, it's a have to win' and I apply all that pressure onto my staff and players, we ain't going to achieve nothing.

"It is still early in the league. Go look at the league table - see what happens if we win two in a row. Everything changes. They're small margins right now." The former Bafana Bafana midfielder's calculations are certainly accurate. A victory over Arthur Zwane's Glamour Boys will catapult City from 15th position - effectively second last on the table - up into 10th place. That would put them one point and two places behind Chiefs.

Equally, Chiefs have the opportunity to move into a second place with a victory over City. So, there is all to play for DHL Stadium on Tuesday evening in front of what is expected to be the biggest crowd of the season thus far in the Mother City. @ZaahierAdams