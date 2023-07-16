Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa remains coy about his future as Premier Soccer League “big guns” continue to circle for his signature. The opening of the July transfer window has intensified clubs’ need to refurbish and reconstruct their respective squads ahead of the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and most recently AmaZulu are said to have added Mthethwa to their shopping lists following a stellar 2022/2023 campaign for Stellies. The 28-year-old has opted to not reveal much regarding his immediate future, stating that he understands the kind of period football players are in with the transfer window open. “I think they'll always be links and conversations (during this time) but I'm not able to say whether I've been contacted because no one has come to see and said they want me,” he told the media.

“Maybe the conversations are happening with my agent or the club but I'm just fully focused on putting in the work at the moment.” Usuthu are the only club to confirm their interest outright as the new technical team looks to find a strong, reliable and combative midfielder to fill a defensive midfield position that hasn't been closed since the departure of former club captain Makhaula. AmaZulu FC’s assistant coach, Siboniso Vilakazi, has expressed the club’s interest in securing the services of Stellies hardman.

“He is one of the players we are interested in, but I cannot say much, the management is dealing with it,” said Vilakazi as quoted by SABC Sport. However, Mthethwa has stated that he has no particular destination he would prefer over another, insisting he is up for any challenge at whichever club. “What I can say is that I'm open to playing in whichever part of the country if that's where the next challenge comes from,” he expressed.

He further added: “ I can't say it has to be KZN just because it’s closer to home. As long as I'm able to work, that's fine with me, it doesn't have to be specifically in KZN, I just want to work and feed my family.” Mthethwa is currently in Durban representing Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup. He expressed that it's encouraging to receive a call-up to the national team because it's an indication of the kind of direction his progress is taking.