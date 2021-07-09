WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs unveil new signings for the upcoming season

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs have taken action to improve their squad ahead of the new season by roping in Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota, the club announced in a statement on Friday. The signings will form part of the club’s aims to rebuild itself following several seasons of underachievement. Chiefs faced a transfer ban last season and this coincided with one of their worst league performances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era as they ended eighth last season.

The 26-year-old Peterson was last on the books of the now defunct Bidvest Wits and joins on a three-year deal. He is set to provide Bruce Bvuma with competition for his first-choice goalkeeping spot at Naturena. Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Given Thibedi has been recalled.#WelcomeToChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/YwQKFuRLtj — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 9, 2021 The 31-year-old Hlanti was also previously on the books of Wits and spent last season with Swallows FC. He will add much-needed experience and quality to a Chiefs backline that conceded several sloppy goals last term. Mabiliso, who is 22, joins from AmaZulu and could be a worthwhile investment for the future. The Rustenburg-born player is one of the rising stars in South African football and also forms part of David Notoane’s U-23 national team that will travel to Tokyo to play in the upcoming Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old Nange joined from Stellenbosch FC. While Stellies did not have an impressive season, he developed a reputation for scoring goals at crucial moments of the game and played a big role in ensuring that Steve Barker's side avoided the drop.

Ncgobo and Sekgota both join from Swallows and were both key figures in the Dube Birds squad that exceeded expectations last season. The 27-year-old Ncgobo was technically one of the best defenders in the top-flight last season in terms of duels won and clearances and there is no doubt that the aim of the Chiefs hierarchy will be to integrate him straight into the core of the team.

Sekgota is a capable winger and the club will be looking to get the most out of him. Meanwhile, Given Thibedi has also returned from his loan spell with Swallows. During his time with the Dube Birds, the central midfielder showed that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level and he will now get his chance to shine for the Glamour Boys' first-team.