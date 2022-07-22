WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs’s Kaizer Motaung honoured with a social science doctorate by UCT

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung sent the UCT graduation hall into a frenzy as he took to the stage to be conferred with a Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) degree on Friday. At the event that was held in the Mother City, Motaung was accompanied by his family, including wife Valeta, son Kaizer Junior and daughter Kemiso.

There were high profiled dignitaries at the ceremony, including EFF leader Julius Malema whose political party felt that Motaung’s recognition was “long overdue”. In one of the numerous videos that were posted by the EFF on Twitter from the event, Motaung can be seen being called onto the stage to be bestowed with his certificate before the masses burst into song. ♦️ICYMI♦️@KaizerChiefs started as a small professionally run club which prides itself on selecting the best players and paying them what was promised on time. pic.twitter.com/KCF4Hlacsw — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 22, 2022 Motaung rose to stardom after making his professional debut at the age of 16 for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates after leaving Orlando High.

At Pirates, he was so good with his quick feet and apt to dribble that he earned himself the nickname ‘Chincha Guluva’ which means ‘the man with the quick feet’. His quick maturity and comfortability with the ball on his left foot caught the eyes of American side Atlanta Chiefs who invited him for a trial while in camp in Zambia. Motaung impressed then owner Richard Cecil and coach Phil Woosnam so much that they signed him in 1968 after standing out during a friendly against Manchester City.

He went on to impress in his debut season, helping Chiefs to the championship while he was crowned the Rookie of the Year. In his second season, Motaung scored 16 goals in 16 matches and was voted onto the North American Soccer League All-Star Team of the Year. Upon his return to South Africa, Motaung was part of the group that formed Kaizer Xl in 1969 before it was subsequently renamed Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Since the club’s establishment 52 years ago, Chiefs became the most followed and successful club in South African football after winning 68 major trophies. Besides his day-to-day running of Amakhosi, Motaung has been part of the PSL exco for more than two decades, having worked closely with chairman Irvin Khoza. The 77-year-old visionary was also part of the LOC that ensured that the 2010 Fifa World Cup was hosted on home soil and went on to become a huge success.

