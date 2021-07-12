WATCH: Katlego Mokhuoane is ready to make the step up to topflight football with Cape Town City

CAPE TOWN - Katlego Mokhuoane’s hopes his arrival at Cape Town City can help the club return to winning silverware again. City won the Telkom Knockout trophy in their inaugural season in 2016 and followed it up with the MTN8 title in 2018. However, the Citizens’ trophy cabinet has remained empty for the past two seasons.

The City faithful are hoping the return of coach Tinkler, who guided the team to the Telkom KO before departing for SuperSport United, is a step in the right direction. Tinkler has certainly been busy in the off-season in attempting to beef his squad with the addition of two goalkeepers Darren Keet and Bongani Mpandle and also young defender Patrick Fisher. Mokhuoane is now the fourth player to be signed with Tinkler trying to cover all his bases for the 2021/22 season. The 26-year-old is an attacking midfielder that impressed during his time with GladAfrica Championship side Free State Stars and is now ready for the step up to the Dstv Premiership.