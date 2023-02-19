Kaizer Chiefs (1) 2 Hlanti 7 Shabalala 47 Golden Arrows (1) 3 Makhubele 45 Mutizwa 69, 78

Polokwane - This is not how you prepare for your big clash against the arch-enemy. Defeat by a lowly side that is in the throes of a relegation battle is sure to dent Kaizer Chiefs’ confidence ahead of Saturday’s Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. And with the Buccaneers having beaten Maritzburg United on Friday, surely it is advantage Pirates. History, however, tells us that using prior results to predict what will transpire in South Africa’s top clash is folly. Many a time the team that has gone into the derby on the back of a defeat has come out victorious.

But Amakhosi’s showing will have the bookies making Pirates the favourites for Saturday. Twice Chiefs gave away a lead in a match they could so easily have rendered a no-contest within the first 20 minutes. Such was their dominance in the initial stanza that they should have been three goals to the good at least. But they once again displayed that profligacy in front of goal which their coach Arthur Zwane must now be tired of complaining about. While they scored early via a Sifiso Hlanti header from a Keagan Dolly cross, that goal should have been their second.

Straight from kick-off Chiefs went straight at their visitors and Arrows goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha parried the ball towards Chirstian Saile, who failed to capitalise. Dolly watched in disbelief as his lob over Mbatha bounced off the inside of the crossbar and back into play, the Amakhosi skipper already turning around to celebrate. Mbatha then pulled off a splendid save on 32 minutes to deny Saile as Chiefs piled on the pressure. Arrows had hardly asked any questions of the Chiefs defence throughout the first half but they suddenly came alive in the final stages and Knox Mutizwa nearly restored parity on 43 minutes only for his header to bounce in front of Brandon Petersen and go over the bar.

There was no such luck though on the stroke of half-time as Arrows drew level via a well-taken goal by Ntsako Makhubela. Chiefs were stung by that equalizer and returned from the break with some vigour and verve. Their approach bore fruit almost immediately as Mduduzi Shabalala blasted home from close range to see them back into the lead. Mbatha then pulled off a good save to deny Saile after a defensive mistake left the striker free to shoot. Shabalala tried to curl the ball in from inside the box but missed the target by inches and was taken off shortly thereafter.

Chiefs were once again made to rue those missed chances as Mutizwa blasted home Arrows’ second goal from inside the box. It was to get worse later on when Makhubela made a fantastic run on the right to deliver a cross that ended up with Mutizwa slotting home the winner. The Chiefs defending in that instance left a lot to be desired and coupled with their failure to convert their chances would leave Pirates gleefully rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the Soweto Derby.