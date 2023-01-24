Johannesburg - Former winger Jabu Mahlangu has launched a scattering attack on Mamelodi Sundowns’ spending spree, saying it is weakening the standard of the PSL. “I, personally, cannot stand to watch PSL matches because its standard has dropped,” he said in a video that he posted on Twitter on Monday.

“We spoke about the introduction of the Financial Fair Play rule. But the Masandawana fans, like any other fans, want their team to win all the time.” The Brazilians are one of the big spenders in African football, having signed some of the finest and most expensive players.

Believe it or Not. Fact 🤞



What's your take football lovers? pic.twitter.com/xcY6HazjnS — Jabu Mahlangu (@JabuMahlangu12) January 23, 2023 That feat, which was brought into fruition by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has ensured steady development at the club as they’ve won five Premiership titles in a row. But in the same breath, there are experts who have asked for Financial Fair Play to be introduced in the PSL to curb Sundowns’ limitless raid in the transfer market.

So much so that Mahlangu believes that the national team, Bafana Bafana, will continue to struggle if some of the best players don’t play at Sundowns. “Let’s be honest, with the way things are going that means that our national team is dead at the moment. Something must be done,” Mahlangu said. Mahlangu was speaking after some of Sundowns’ best players were sitting in the stands when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“If you look at the team that Sundowns selected and the one that was in the stands, they had the likes of (Mosa) Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee out,” Mahlangu said. “That was another team that was in the stands. A team of players that would be starters at other clubs. But they (Sundowns) say they want to help Bafana. "But that’s not going to be possible because the best players are at one team and are not playing. But I’m happy that some of the fans are talking about it.

“We can’t have all the best players in the PSL playing for one team, where they are actually not getting game time as well. Something must be done now!”

With Sundowns' rivals Chiefs and Orlando Pirates being the only clubs that can compete financially with the Pretoria club, the Soweto giants have to step-up. This is the view of former Pirates winger Daine Klate who said, on time-line, that Sundowns must be left alone, while other clubs have to quickly improve

"I think let's leave Sundowns and talk about what the rest must do to get to that level. Some don't have training facilities, how will they survive," Klate said.

“I think let’s leave Sundowns and talk about what the rest must do to get to that level. Some don’t have training facilities, how will they survive,” Klate said. Sundowns, meanwhile, have admitted that they’ve benefited from the resources and support that they have received from their management. Kaizer Chiefs fans left fuming after third straight loss

But they’ve emphasised that it takes hard work and dedication from the scouts to profile the best players, and technical team to get the best out of them. So much so that coach Rhulani Mokwena lauded the scouting department for ensuring that they fly out to Algeria to watch the ongoing Chan tournament. @Mihlalibaleka