WATCH: Lyle Lakay in the cold with Mamelodi Sundowns with his time at the club set to end

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns man Lyle Lakay is on the verge of departing the club after being left out in the cold as the club prepares for the 2023/2024 season. The 31-year-old left-back spent the last campaign on loan at Cape Town City where he fitted in like a glove having already represented them in the 2017/18 season before darting off to the Brazilians.

In what was a surprising turn of events, Lakay's temporary move away followed a hugely successful 2021/22 campaign where he notched up the Defender of the Season accolade while also placing himself in the national team picture. However, it appears the Sundowns are plotting a way forward with Lakay having previously indicated to him that he was not to form a part of the future plans of the club. Speaking exclusively to IOL Sport, Lakay has revealed that he remains in the dark over his plans for next season as he awaits communication from the club who have him under contract.

“I still have to report back to Sundowns because I have a contract with them and I don't know what's gonna happen,” he said. “I have not made any contact with the club but I still have to report. I was told I'm not a part of the plans but they still have to decide because I'm contracted to them (Sundown).” The Cape Town-born defender made 26 appearances for the Cityzens last season across all competitions and helped them finish in an impressive fourth place on the DStv premiership standings.

The former SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtics man has also indicated that although a move back to City is not on the cards at the moment, he is not ruling out a return to the mother city. “That's not in the plans at the moment (going to City) but also Sundowns gets to decide what happens next. I'm not ruling out anything but they (Sundowns) have to decide because the ball is in their court.” Lakay is currently on national team duty at the COSAFA CUP in Durban.