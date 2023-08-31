It’s safe to say that Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki was rather proud of his team after their win over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night Amakhosi bagged a 2-0 win over Steve Barker’s men in Cape Town. The victory saw them record back-to-back wins, which is a massive positive following their slow start to the season.

Pule Mmodi got Chiefs on the scoresheet with an amazing 35-metre strike in the 52nd minute. A Christian Saile header then sealed the three points in the last 10 minutes of the match. Speaking on SuperSport after the game, Ntseki said they came to Cape Town and got the job done. He also made mention of under-fire goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after his player of the match performance . “It was very important for them to get this win, we’ve got the six points which was very important and I think the confidence is came from our last win. We had the belief to say we are courageous, we are confident.”

“Today, the stage was set for the players to do well.”



Molefi Ntseki speaks on his team’s game model as well as the work they’ve done in training 💬#DStvPrem — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 30, 2023 “Brandon did very well today, he kept us in the game and he deserves to be man of the match but all the player who represent this brand did well on the day.” Ntseki says the players are no starting to settle with the team’s gameplan, which is helping them bag positive results. “The most important thing is our game model and that comes form pre-season. It’s working well for now but you can’t see the success of the game model if the players don’t have belief if they don’t know what they are doing.

“The midfielders, the defenders and the goalkeepers and the front players, there is that cohesion and understanding which is very important.” Chiefs will now shift their focus to a the first leg of their MTN8 semi-finals against current league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and Ntseki says this win will set them up well ahead of Saturday’s clash. “The plans and preparations will obviously be going in to this first leg and the most important thing was to get maximum points today going into that game with a bit of confidence“