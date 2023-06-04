Durban — Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids held no punches on Thursday as he slammed Chippa United and Golden Arrows for their “performances” in the final game of the Premiership season. Ahead of the last set of fixtures of the league campaign, The Team Of Choices’ destiny in the top flight laid on the results of two other fixtures going their way, namely Swallows FC versus Marumo Gallants and Chippa against Arrows.

These ones weee making sure Chippa doesn’t get relegated 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoiSddciEl — Thandolwabo (@Ta_Fitty) May 23, 2023 Swallows’ victory over Gallants meant Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship but in the other encounter, it seemed as though the league would be required to investigate a case integrity.

Although Abafana Bes’thende were still in with a chance to qualify for next season’s MTN8, they did not seem bothered as they slowed down the tempo of the match and showboated for the crowd while Chippa waited for the clock to run down. The Chilli Boys’ draw in that match saw them finish 14th in the league and guaranteed them another season in the top flight. Davids, who's Maritzburg side were subjected to the gruelling process of the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, expressed his displeasure with the two teams and revealed that he had suspected something like that might happen.

“It is the reason why I spoke the way I did, blatantly live on TV (to try and make everyone aware of what might happen),” Davids said. “That is the most disappointing. Maybe if there was a TV in the bush somewhere that nobody saw, but still a disgrace and live on TV – I don’t care. “But okay, it is in the past now and we move on. That is why I was calling for the way I did (split screen coverage). It was really disappointing that our league is coming to this.”

Meanwhile, Maritzburg’e hopes of retaining their top-flight status hang in the balance after suffering a shock loss to Cape Town Spurs on Saturday in the second game of their playoff campaign. Maritzburg are second on three points, three behind Spurs who have six points while Casric Stars prop up the table having lost both of their matches. @ScribeSmiso