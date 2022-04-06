WATCH: Masibusane Zongo set for PSL return with Royal AM after Mamkhize call

Durban - Former SuperSport United, Platinum Stars and Wits player, Masibusane Zongo is set to make a sensational return to top flight football, now in the colours of newly formed Royal AM. Zongo was described by many as a rare talent with the potential to ply his trade in any league in the world, but ill-disciple and a disinterested in the game were some of the reasons he faded away before reaching his true potential.

Story continues below Advertisment

The left-footed maestro, who was last on the books of ABC Motsepe League side Bizana Pondo Chiefs in 2018 spoke on Sports with Mahlatse and revealed the reasons behind his surprise return to football. "I was surprised but Shawn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize called my mom and asked her to speak to me so I can come back and play for Royal AM next season," Zongo said.

"I haven't been playing for almost two years now, but I am ready to take up that kind of challenge and I'm gonna give the club a good two-three years before I probably retire," he said. Zongo, who was a part of the SuperSport side that won two league titles in 2007 and 2008 and claims he finds the standard of football in the DStv Premiership unbearable and is ready to bring excitement back to the league.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I don’t watch the PSL at the moment. What am I going to watch? Our style of football has changed. Those who came before us used to watch skillful players like Teenage Dladla and other top players of that generation," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“These days, I'd rather watch overseas football than the PSL. From my time when I was a ball boy at SuperSport, I watched guys like Teko and I used to enjoy football but now it's no longer the same. I want fans to enjoy their returns to the stadium when they watch me. “There is no football now. When you want to watch football you must watch (Mamelodi) Sundowns. Sundowns is the only team I enjoy watching because they play good football. Orlando Pirates are on and off and I don’t even watch (Kaizer) Chiefs. I just can’t.” @SmisoMsomi16