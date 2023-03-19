WATCH: “Maybe a supporter,” fuming Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids hints about referee in loss to Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids suggested that the referee may have been a Kaizer Chiefs supporter after his side’s Premiership loss on Saturday night. The Team of Choice showed great resistance as they fought their way back from two goals to restore parity against an explosive Amakhosi, only to succumb to defeat due to a debatable second-half penalty by Yusuf Maart.

Maritzburg remains in the relegation zone with 21 points after 23 games following their latest defeat to Chiefs. A fuming Davids could not contain his exasperation when speaking to SuperSport TV after the match and began his post-match interview by firstly implying that the man in the middle may have been biased towards Amakhosi.

“I just wanted to say maybe a [Chiefs] supporter. Maybe a supporter,” he said before going on to break down his side’s performance. The home side began the game disastrously as a number of errors allowed Amakhosi to establish an early advantage through Keagan Dolly and Christian Basomboli Saile.

Davids did admit that their early impairments were the primary reason his side wasn't able to walk away with a positive result. "It's a critical phase of the game, we started very good. On the front foot, creating opportunities and then a counter. Ok, the goalkeeper slips – can happen."

"But these errors (are)what's costing us. The fight, the performance, you can't fault the players, they gave their all. "But yeah, slip in the box on one side, slip in the box other side, just be neutral."