“Zamalek is a special club that you fall in love with as soon as you enter it. I want to work hard in order to achieve the fans’ goals,” said new Zamalek coach Milutin Sredojevic. Photo: BackpagePix

After claiming that he had quit his Orlando Pirates post because he had to visit his ill mother, Milutin Sredojevic has actually joined Egyptian giants Zamalek as their head coach. The 49-year-old Serbian stunned local football fans when he resigned from the Buccaneers on Friday night, which the club announced after 10pm in a video on their social media channels.

That came less than 24 hours before Pirates’ MTN8 clash against Highlands Park, and two days after they were beaten 3-0 by SuperSport United.

Thereafter, TimesLIVE quoted Sredojevic denying reports that he was joining Zamalek – after their president Mortada Mansour had said that he would become the new coach – as he was on his way to Serbia and was in transit on the airport in Istanbul, adding that it was “total nonsense”.

That was followed by a sensational report in the Sunday World newspaper, which claimed that Sredojevic had quit Pirates because he was being charged with sexual harassment after an incident with a cleaner at a Johannesburg hotel recently.

But the one absolute truth in the whole saga is that he is now the boss at Zamalek.

On a YouTube video posted by Mansour on Monday, Sredojevic spoke about how his “dream has come true”.

“My situation has shown me that when you dream big, sooner rather than later your dreams are coming true. My dream has come true of becoming the coach of Zamalek,” Sredojevic said.

“I’m absolutely impressed by the winning mentally of the team, from the president and board members.

“When you have a leader that is a born winner, you are telling yourself that you have joined the right place if you feel that winning is your culture.

“I’m very appreciative to have the chance to work with the director of football, whose vision and strategy have been extremely impressive.”

The former Uganda national coach added in comments on the KingFut.com website: “We have a fantastic squad. The best Tunisian players‚ the best three Moroccan players‚ in addition to the Egyptian ones. The club has all the success factors.

“Zamalek is a special club that you fall in love with as soon as you enter it. I want to work hard in order to achieve the fans’ goals.”

Meanwhile, new Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena lost his first match in charge when the Buccaneers went down 1-0 to Highlands Park in the MTN8 on Saturday evening.

They are back in action on Tuesday when they take on AmaZulu in Durban.

