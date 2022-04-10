WATCH: Mike Makaab ’saddened’ by SuperSport’s treatment of Kaizer Chiefs target Sipho Mbule

Durban — Sipho Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab has expressed his disappointment in SuperSport United as issues between the club and the wantaway midfielder continue to boil. Mbule is a graduate of the SuperSport United Academy but his relationship with Matsatsantsa seems to have deteriorated after a potential move to Chiefs failed to materialise in the January transfer window.

It was reported this week that the midfielder had been suspended by the Tshwane-based club, with CEO Stan Matthews deeming Mbule's actions to be “disrespectful” to his teammates and the technical team. Makaab, who is the managing director of Prosport International, has reacted to the club's suspension of his client and revealed his disappointment while speaking on GagasiFM. Sipho Mbule's agent Mike Makaab responds to the suspension of the player by SuperSport United: "I'm disappointed."

Video courtesy of Gagasi FM pic.twitter.com/GoNRR8nTwi — Sithembiso Dindi (@sithembisodindi) April 9, 2022 “I’ve come under a lot of criticism for not responding to what Stan Matthews has said. I don’t respond when I haven’t got my facts in order. I’m collecting all the facts relating to the suspension," he said.

“I can also tell you, I’m also disappointed that he was brought back into the fold and played for 10 minutes and was never seen again, and that was way before the suspension." The 24 year old Mbule's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and Makaab believes the club's attitude towards him could be better, but instead he seems to be getting pushed out the door. "In certain parts of the world, what saddens me is that when a player doesn’t renew his contract and when a player comes to the end of his contract, and yes SuperSport have an option to exercise by the end of May, instead of working with the player in terms of getting the best out of him, we seem to sideline him," he explained.