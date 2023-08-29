Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is thrilled that the club’s new players are finally finding their feet after an underwhelming start to the season. Chiefs won their first Premiership match on Saturday as they beat AmaZulu 3-0, having drawn one match and lost successive league games since the start of the campaign.

That win was largely inspired by new arrivals Pule Mmodi and Teboho Potsane. The latter assisted both Mmodi’s goals in the first and second half of the game. It was an important win for Amakhosi that proved that while they are still in a rebuilding phase and without a trophy in eight years, they are able to win games. So, the arrival of Mmodi augurs well for them, given that he is repaying the faith that has been shown. “I think we brought in Mmodi with a clear understanding that he’s a quality player,” Ntseki said.

“But we’ve always said this when it comes to new players – but Chiefs is a different beast. The most important thing is for us to settle. “With him (Mmodi) having scored two goals, I think that will help him. And with Potsane having assisted two goals, it’s due to the contribution that they must make in the team.” Edson Castillo is also proving to be a quality signing for Chiefs. The Venezuelan midfielder is not only a work horse, but he chips in with goals as well.

Castillo scored the winning goal in Chiefs’ MTN8 quarter-final against Cape Town City earlier this month, while he scored against AmaZulu on Saturday. “Yes, the team is very solid in defence and the midfield. But I think we needed more aggression in the final third,” Ntseki said. “I think Mmodi raised up his hand and everything fell into place. He managed to score the goals. I think for all the players this is a moral booster for them. And, yes, we can score goals.”

And having beaten AmaZulu, Chiefs will have to take that momentum into their next clash against Stellenbosch FC tomorrow. Stellenbosch might have been inconsistent since the start of the season, but they also managed to beat Orlando Pirates in their opening match. And with Pirates returning to the Danie Craven Stadium, on Saturday for the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals, Stellenbosch will want to get a morale-boosting win against Chiefs.

Ntseki, though, is not worried. Brandon Petersen was back to his best against AmaZulu after committing howlers against Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy. “We are playing and preparing as a team. If a player is not having a good day, we always pep him up,” Ntseki said. “That’s the reason why we have Brandon playing every game because he’s a quality goalkeeper. When it comes to him not conceding, I think that’s good for the club and goalkeeping department.”