WATCH: ‘Nasreddine Nabi will take us to the next level,’ says Kaizer Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs are convinced that new head coach Nasreddine Nabi is the right man for the job, and expect him to restore the club’s status as the biggest in the country. After much speculation, Nabi officially joined the club on Sunday, and is currently in Turkey, preparing the team for the gruelling season ahead.

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung on the appointment of coach Nasreddine Nabi. pic.twitter.com/bNs1g7fQtj — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 8, 2024 Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung, voiced her belief that Nabi will be able to get the club to the next level after struggling for a few years.

South African football’s biggest club have not won a trophy since winning the league in 2015, and last season failed to finish in the top eight of the DStv Premiership. “We believe that we’ve done all the work to make sure that we have the right team, the right coach, to make sure that we take Chiefs to the next level,” Motaung said at the launch of the Toyota Cup earlier this week, according to #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse. “We’re looking forward to his work and the work of the team that he’s assembled and also the young players and older players who are going to be part of the squad,” Motaung continued.

Motaung also praised the work of the sporting director Kaizer Motaung, and football manager Bobby Motaung in getting the deal to secure Nabi’s services over the line. “I must say, well done to the sporting director and the entire footballing department, together with the football manager for the extensive work they did in scouring the world. It was just not a continental decision.” Kaizer Chiefs’ fans will able to get an early glimpse of Nabi’s work when the team take on Young Africans in the pre-season Toyota Cup in Bloemfontein on July 28.

Tickets for the encounter have gone on sale on Ticketpro and Spar, and will be available for R40 and R60. The clash will also see one lucky fan walk away with a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross XI CVT worth over R400 000. Not only are fans guaranteed of live entertainment by renowned artists and two football matches on match day, but Toyota also confirmed an exciting prize give-away, which will see one lucky fan leave the Toyota stadium with a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross XI CVT worth over R400… — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 9, 2024