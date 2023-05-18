WATCH: No one should expect any favours from us - AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini

Johannesburg - AmaZulu interim coach Ayanda Dlamini has waved away any assumptions regarding his team’s motivation for their final Premiership match of the season. Dlamini and Usuthu can only finish as high as 10th on the league standings this season, but hold the key in deciding who qualifies for a hugely contested Caf Champions League spot next season.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will travel to Durban for a battle against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Pirates, in second spot, are currently level on points with third-placed SuperSport United and if they drop points against AmaZulu in their last game of the season, they could open the door for the Tshwane club to claim the runners-up spot and qualification for the Champions League ahead of them.

Standing in the way of Jose Riveiro’s team is an unpredictable AmaZulu, who have all the quality to spoil matters. However, Dlamini stated that SuperSport should not expect any favours from them as they prepare to meet their own targets in their final game of the campaign.

“We are not doing anyone a favour, we are a very professional team so there are no favours in the upcoming game because I don’t remember anyone ever doing us a favour,” said Dlamini. “We will go there with the mindset of ensuring that AmaZulu finish the season off with a win and try to build on what we need moving forward. Orlando Pirates have their own objectives as well as SuperSport, but so do we.”

No one should expect any favours from us - AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini pic.twitter.com/pFrfhVKFk6 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) May 18, 2023 The 38-year-old was also quizzed about his thoughts regarding the potential relegation of Maritzburg United, with Golden Arrows holding the destiny of the Pietermaritzburg outfit in their hands. Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids caused a stir during the week when he openly challenged Arrows and Swallows FC to beat their direct rivals and potentially save the Pietermaritzburg club.

Dlamini echoed the sentiments of Davids and urged city rivals Arrows to play to their best to save the status of another KwaZulu-Natal team. “For me, I agree with coach Fadlu Davids, we wish they can beat Chippa United for the province of KwaZulu-Natal. We need five teams to remain in the Premiership. It also gives them an opportunity to finish in the top eight, and represent us as a province,” Dlamini said. @ScribeSmiso