Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane has reiterated that he’s not sweating over his future at the club as they are working hard to find their winning DNA. Having endured back-to-back losses at the start of the New Year, Chiefs’ losing streak continued on Saturday when they lost 1- 0 to DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns' solo winning goal was scored by Neo Maema in the 20th minute, as they extended their lead at the top of the log standings to 17 points.

That victory also meant that the Brazilians beat their own record of 11 league wins in a row, which dated back to their 2006-07 title winning campaign. For Chiefs, though, their problems continued to mount as the defeat saw them drop to fifth on the table, resulting in them trailing Sundowns by 22 points. During the build-up last week, Zwane stressed that he wasn’t worried about his future as they have a plan that will see them rise from their recent run of bad results.

While they have suffered their third successive defeat, which has seen them concede six goals in the process, Zwane has maintained that he’s still the right man to turn the tide at Chiefs. “There’s always pressure at Kaizer Chiefs, whether you win or lose games. That’s part of the game. So, I’m still not going to panic,” Zwane said.. “We just have to keep on working hard. One day, God is going to answer our prayers because I believe we could have taken more points from the game."

Chiefs produced a gallant performance in the second half against Sundowns. So much so that they were unlucky not to score or get something out of the game. But that is the story of their season, failing to be clinical up front while making silly mistakes at the back despite Chiefs recently beefing up their squad.

They signed striker Christian Basomboli on a three-and-a-half-year deal, while defender Thatayone Ditlhokwe will join them on a four-year deal in July. Basomboli has already joined his new club, though, after leaving Zambian-based outfit Nchanga Rangers.