WATCH: One day people will know what happened - Kermit Erasmus on his dramatic exit at Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban - Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has finally broken his silence regarding his dramatic exit from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the season. The 32-year-old forward made a surprising return to the Buccaneers on transfer deadline day, swapping out the glitz and glam of the Brazilians for more familiar grounds at Pirates.

The Gqeberha-born forward spent two seasons at Sundowns and departed having scored 10 goals and provided seven assists 43 appearances. As fate would have it, Erasmus was instrumental as Pirates dumped Sundowns out of the MTN8, scoring one of the goals at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Erasmus’ elaborate celebrations against his former team sent tongues wagging as a large section of Sundowns fans felt he tried to make a point and had clearly departed Chloorkop on a bad note.

However, in an interview with the Pirates media department, Erasmus has spoken out about his celebration on that particular day and also shed light on the reasons behind his decision to leave Sundowns. "It was written in the stars for me to score (against Sundowns). No one would have thought I'd score after everything that's happened with me and I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say, negative and positive but in the end it's all about what you can produce on the field," Erasmus said.

"Everybody has their own opinion on certain situations and I don't like to delve too much into those things for people to know about but one day they'll know the truth about what happened." "But for now, what I showed on the field is what happened, it just shows you that class is permanent. I wouldn't allow myself to stay at a team just because of the money. At the end of the day, it's about relevance and how serious you are about what you love doing."