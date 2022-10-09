WATCH: Orlando Pirates extend winless, goalless streak to three matches

Johannesburg - So much for the hype that they can battle Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title, Orlando Pirates can’t even manage a win in three matches as their latest goalless draw with Richards Bay revealed in a Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The result also ensured they remained fifth on the log table with 15 points, four behind leaders and champions Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the bigger scheme of things, this was Pirates' second poor result in the league this week after losing 2-0 to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday. The Sea Robbers are now winless in three matches. But in their 0-0 draw with Sundowns in the MTN8, they had many believing they’ve turned the tide. But that wasn’t to be, proving there’s still a long way to go for them before they are a well-oiled machine as they’ve battled to score in all three matches.

Richards Bay, though, will be pleased with this draw as they remained second with 18 points, especially after playing with 10-men in the second half. When teams earn promotion to the elite league, they vow “we are not here to add up numbers”, bolstering their squads with seasoned campaigners as well. But this season, the Natal Rich Boys seem to look the part. Their seniors have blended well with youngsters to become a surprise package in the top-flight.

Story continues below Advertisement

So much so that they came into match second on the log, and two points behind leaders, Sundowns. A feat that meant a win would take them top.

Story continues below Advertisement

In their bid to achieve that they had four former Pirates players at their disposal, including defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza and striker Luvuyo Memela. The odds still tipped the Bucs to come up tops, even though the hand of coach Jose Riveiro was stretched as he made five changes for the clash. Those changes included goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane who was making his first start of the season given that No. 1 Richard Ofori was suspended.

Pirates lived up to their favourites’ tag from the outset, with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo putting a shot into the stands after a scramble inside the box. Pirates may have dominated possession, but their first real threat at goal came from Olisa Ndah’s header after a corner-kick from Monnapule Saleng. But that effort was saved by keeper Salim Magoola who was looking for his second successive clean sheet after the 1-0 win over AmaZulu in midweek.

With the progression of the game, the Natal Rich Boys also came out of the blocks, taking the game to Pirates – and Memela the main conductor. But Richards Bay were also lacklustre in the final third, unable to finish off constructive passes - thanks to the bluntness of striker Somila Ntsundwana. Pirates, though, quickly flipped the script as they continued to search for the lead, with the returning Saleng testing waters with a close-range shot.

Bandile Shandu, who had replaced Thabiso Monyane, had ample space on the right, but his cutback in front of goal was saved by keeper Magoola. Chances were few in the first half, but the visitors had the better talking point after Siyanda Msani was red carded following a dangerous tackle on Ndah. Playing against 10 men, Pirates were expected to come out guns blazing in the second half. And they did, only to be let down by their poor finishing.

On the hour-mark, Ndah came close to tapping in Saleng’s set-piece only for Magoola to comfortably collect the attempt. Magoola also saved his team from the jaws of defeat after saving a pin-point header from Tapelo Xoki as the game ended 0-0 to the dismay of ‘the Ghost’. @Mihlalibaleka