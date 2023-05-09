WATCH: Orlando Pirates players thought they were good enough to win the league

Durban — Orlando Pirates forward Monnapule Saleng has revealed what he thinks were the club’s issues in their pursuit of a first league title in 11 years. As the 2022/23 campaign draws to a conclusion, clubs, coaches and players are all forming opinions of the season that was and already looking ahead to the transfer window and the next campaign.

The likes of Mamelodi Sundowns have already celebrated bagging the DStv Premiership crown while they continue their quest for CAF Champions League glory.

The Buccaneers began the season in impressive style as they led the league standings after 10 matches and ran through Sundowns in the MTN8 on their way to lifting the trophy. Pirates quickly emerged as the side with the best chance of dethroning Sundowns, who had won five league titles in a row at the time. Players like Saleng, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, and Miguel Timm responded to the tactical mastery of coach Jose Riveiro as the Buccaneers looked set to end the club's long wait for league honours.

Saleng, who has had an incredible campaign in the colours of the Sea Robbers, has revealed what he thinks was the main reason behind his side’s inability to remain consistent in the title race. “My hope for us in the current season was for us being on top (of the league) looking at how we started the season, I envisioned us being No 1 on the log,” he said. “I think some of the injuries acquired are some of the obstacles (that hurt us). Losing players like (Thembinkosi) Lorch, (Vincent) Pule and (Thabang) Monare was what affected us badly, mainly because the team had momentum.

“These injuries meant the coach had to restructure and some of us hadn't been playing a lot so introducing us into the team was a hard process as well.”

The Buccaneers are in pole position to finish in the second spot as they hold a four-point advantage over SuperSport United with two games left to play. The Soweto-based side also has placed one hand on yet another major trophy after they booked their place in the Nedbank Cup final, where they'll face Sekhukhune. Saleng said that the prospect of finishing the season with two trophies in the bag would ensure the season is regarded as a success.