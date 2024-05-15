Orlando Pirates are putting out fires after a video of players discussing betting on football matches emerged on social media. In the video goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is having a spirited conversation with teammates in the dressing room about odds and placing a bet on a match possibly involving Premier League giants Manchester United.

The club has since refuted the claims that the players indeed placed a bet. “We would like to clarify that the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a light-hearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match,” Pirates said in a statement.

@southafricanfootball ♬ original sound - South African Football "As a Club, we are fully aware of the regulations regarding betting. Betting on any sport is strictly prohibited for any professional player. "However, we have addressed the matter with the players involved, emphasising that even in jest, such discussions can have serious implications.

"The Club has reiterated the importance of adhering to betting regulations to avoid any potential long-term consequences."



Pirates added that the players have apologised, but will launch their own internal investigation into the matter. “The players recognise their error in judgment and have since apologised,” Pirates said. “However, due to the seriousness of this matter, the Club has instituted its own internal investigation to ensure that no player is involved in any form of sports betting as this would constitute a breach in the club handbook that all players are signatory to.