WATCH: Orlando Pirates the talk of twitter after showboating video goes viral

Johannesburg - The Orlando Pirates reserve team drew laughter from across the world after a video of their theatrics was featured on the popular Twitter page Out of Context Football. The video seemingly shows the Pirates youth players disrespecting the skill level of their opposition by performing lethargic motions with the ball.

Some will consider the behaviour of the Pirates juniors as being disrespectful, while others will forgive them for having a bit of fun. One verified user named Josh Mejia claimed that the video showed Raheem Sterling’s inspiration. The Chelsea player has struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis this season, which has coincided with Graham Potter’s sides’ struggles in the Premier League.

pic.twitter.com/XdeZgnojcw — Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) February 20, 2023 Another user said that the opposition players should have reacted to the theatrics with aggression. “They need the trio of Ramos-Pepe and Casemiro to fit it,” commented the user.

Sergio Ramos and Pepe are regarded as two of the finest defenders of the past generation. Both players continue to play the game professionally in their late 30s. Ramos continues to play for PSG in France, while Pepe most recently represented Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last December at the ripe old age of 39. WATCH: Arsenal legend Ian Wright raves about Benni McCarthy's impact on Marcus Rashford Both defenders are also known for their aggression, having both received their fair share of red-cards during their illustrious careers.

