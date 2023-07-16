Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Independent Online

Sunday, July 16, 2023

WATCH: Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa urges PSL clubs to take players’ mental health seriously

Tshegofatso Mabasa of South Africa celebrates goal during the 2023 Hollywood Bets COSAFA Cup match between South Africa and Eswatini in Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa (pictured right) has challenged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to deal better with the mental health challenges of players. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 5h ago

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa has issued a challenge to Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to contribute more towards the mental health of players.

The 26-year-old goal-poacher has had a tumultuous last three years at club level.

From banging in goals for the Buccaneers both on the domestic and continental front back in the 2020/2021 campaign, to now finding himself uncertain of his next destination after a somewhat unsuccessful loan spell at Sekhukhune United.

Mabasa was only on the pitch for 915 minutes in the colours of Babina Noko in all competitions whilst managing just two goals in the DStv Premiership.

The conversation was ignited by an emotionally challenging interview by Everton and England midfielder Dele Alli on the Overlap.

Mabasa has taken the opportunity to demonstrate his wishes for a side of football not raised often enough in a South African context.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man felt the current state of the leagues and within clubs does not cater to mental health properly.

“In our league currently, I'm afraid to say not at all (we don't have support) and we're not even close. It's something that we really need to improve on,” he told IOL Sport.

“I don't know who's going to start it but we need to start somewhere. We need to help our players mentally, physically and emotionally as well because if you're not good mentally then you won't be able to give out the performances people expect.”

The Botshabelo-born man is currently in Durban on international duty in the 2023 Cosafa Cup and he has had a somewhat challenging interaction with supporters over the course of the tournament.

‘Sniper’ has netted three goals in his last two games for Bafana, after an indifferent showing in his first game in the competition.

Mabasa revealed the negative reception from supporters is a trend the players have grown accustomed.

“We are used to it by now and it happens quite a lot and it's very important how you react to it. It happened to [Thamsanqa] Gabuza when he was at Pirates also [Kingston] Nkatha and not only strikers but other players on the pitch as well so we just have to be mentally strong and look ahead,” he said.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

SoccerPSLDStv PremiershipOrlando PiratesBafana BafanaMental Health

