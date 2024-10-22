WATCH: Oupa Manyisa backs Orlando Pirates to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for league title

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa believes the Soweto giants can challenge defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title this season. Sundowns have established themselves as the dominant force in South African football in recent years, almost going unbeaten as they secured their seventh successive league title last season.

While the Sea Robbers have excelled in domestic cup competitions under Spanish coach Jose Riveiro over the last few years, they have struggled to replicate that success in the league, finishing second behind Sundowns for two consecutive seasons. 🏆 #BetwayPrem Day-1



🎤Assistant Coach |Mandla Ncikazi



" @SuperSportFC is always a tough match ,we just have to compete with them in all fronts-Physically,Psychologically and Duels."



🆚 @SuperSportFC

🗓️ 22 October 2024

⏰ 19:30

🏟️ Orlando Stadium

🎟️ @TicketProSA

📺… pic.twitter.com/S2kBbMwWf1 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 21, 2024 In their attempt to mount a serious challenge this season, the club has brought in new players such as Angolan international Gilberto Miguel and Selealo Rasebotja, while promoting youngsters from the reserve team.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has also made it clear that winning the league is the top priority for the Soweto giants this season. Speaking on the Soccerbeat Podcast on YouTube, Manyisa, who was part of the iconic Pirates side that won back-to-back domestic trebles under Dutch coach Ruud Krol, has tipped the Buccaneers to finally challenge the Brazilians. “I think (Pirates) are on the right track, they are consistent enough. It’s not like last season and for me it’s a show of maturity, it’s a show of responsibility. No one is shying away now, everyone want to work for the badge,” Manyisa said.

“Sundowns have been dominating and now it’s a new season, and for me they haven’t started well they are still lacking here and there. “While Pirates have started really well, they must be consistent and collect maximum points. I think they will challenge Sundowns for everything this season.”