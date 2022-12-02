WATCH: Reaching for the stars … TS Galaxy land in Turkey to prepare for the season restart

Johannesburg - TS Galaxy landed in Turkey on Friday morning where they’ll spend two-and-a-half weeks, fine-tuning their preparations for the second half of the season.
Galaxy blew hot and cold in the first half of the season. They were unbeaten in their last first five games, before failing to win in their last seven matches.
But coach Sead Ramovic’s men know that they’ll have to turn the tide in the second half of the season and pull themselves clear of the relegation zone.
And that’s why the entire club, including chairman Tim Sukazi and his family, departed for Turkey late this week as they touched down on Friday.
Galaxy will return to the South African shores on December 19, two weeks before they start the second half of the season against Maritzburg United.
The Rockets' itinerary for their Turkish tour is quite impressive. They’ll face Turkish Super League outfit Giresunspor in their first match on December 6.
While five days later, they’ll clash with Italian Serie A outfit UC Sampdoria before facing Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al Batin on December 12.
With the PSL's top-flight prematurely suspended on match-day 13 due to the World Cup, matches are set to come thick and fast in the second of the term.
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the only team who are still on course to achieve their mandate, though. They are top of the log with a five point lead.
And that’s why teams such as the Rockets will need all the help they can get in fine-tuning their preparations as they are two points clear of the drop zone.