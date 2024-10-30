WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng scores stunning replica of his father’s 2013 goal against AmaZulu

South African wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng once again impressed as Orlando Pirates beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their Betway Premiership clash on Tuesday night. With Ezimnyama Ngenkani leading 1-0, Mofokeng picked up a ball from outside of the box, looked up, and rifled a shot at goal that beat Ira Tapé in the Rockets’ goal to make it 2-0.

It was another potential goal of the season contender for Pirates. COOK RELE COOK 😤![CDATA[]]>😤



The goalkeeper didn't stand a chance 😮‍💨



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2024

After the game, eagle-eyed observers looked at the archives and found an almost identical goal scored by his father Sechaba Mofokeng, who turned out for lower division Eastern Cape club Tembu Royals back in 2013. In a Nedbank Cup game against AmaZulu, Mofokeng Senior picked up the ball outside the 18-yard area, and rifled a shot that beat the goalkeeper. At the time of Mofokeng Senior’s goal, the young Rele would have been around the age of 9. In the last couple of years, he’s grown up to be the most exciting young player in South African football.

📁#NedbankCup 2013

└📁 Archives

└📂 Classic matches

└📂 AmaZulu vs Tembu Royals

└⚽ Sechaba Mofokeng goal



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 7, 2024 Mofokeng Senior's name was never written in light, but the way things are going, his son is destined to have a bright future in the game.