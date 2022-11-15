WATCH: Rhulani Mokwena calls Kermit Erasmus' behaviour towards Mamelodi Sundowns 'disrespectful'

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has commented on the heated exchange he had with Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus during the final of the Carling Black Label Cup last weekend. While addressing the incident, Mokwena uncharacteristically cut a frustrated figure, stating that he will not be commenting on the incident again.

He also added that he found the behaviour of Erasmus who left the Brazilians to re-join Pirates at the start of the season “disrespectful”. Mokwena added that he has since exchanged text messages with Erasmus. “I will speak about it for the last time. When I look at the sequence of events, I look at him scoring a fantastic goal in Polokwane against us. He lacked celebration towards Sundowns, which went towards our supporters. I listened to things that he has said, which have been borderline disrespectful to the fans and the Motsepe family for all that they have done for him,” said Mokwena. Part 1 of @coach_rulani response to the touchline verbal exchange with @Erasmus_95 over the weekend.....



Listen to both Parts for context.#MSW @VumaFM @SowetanLIVE @RISEfm943 pic.twitter.com/htgUf0N0W5 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 14, 2022 Mokwena said that he was surprised by the way that Erasmus tackled Haashim Domingo, as he was under the impression that the duo were close friends.

“It was a tackle that was made on a person who I thought was a close teammate of his (Domingo). They looked close to each other when they were in the Sundowns squad,” said Mokwena. After being reduced to a bit-part role at Sundowns last season, Erasmus opted to join Pirates for a second stint at the start of the campaign. He previously spent three years on the books of the Sea Robbers between 2013 and 2016. Hailed as a potential “next Benni McCarthy” when he burst onto the scene with SuperSport United in 2007, Erasmus’ career has been filled with inconsistency and flashes of brilliance. As a youngster, he showed promise, which convinced Dutch club Feyenoord to sign him in 2007.

